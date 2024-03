Straw cleared waivers Sunday and will report to Triple-A Columbus, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Straw was waived Friday, and unsurprisingly, no other teams were interested in putting in a claim for an outfielder who hit a paltry .239 and slugged just .302 over parts of three seasons in Cleveland. He has strong speed and defense, but it'll likely take an injury to another Guardians outfielder for Straw to get back in the majors.