Straw is not on the Guardians' Opening Day roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The Guardians placed Straw on waivers Friday, and the team has now officially announced its intentions to begin the season without him as part of its outfield unit. Straw is owed roughly $20 million over the next three years, so he will most likely clear waivers and be optioned to Triple-A while Cleveland keeps Estevan Florial, Tyler Freeman and Ramon Laureano as its options in center field.