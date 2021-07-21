Straw went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Cleveland.
Straw reached on an infield single in the fifth and would end up scoring off a base hit from Michael Brantley as part of a six-run inning. The 26-year-old notched his 14th steal of the year but only his second this month, which is largely due to the fact that he's been struggling to get on base. After a scorching month of June, Straw has just two hits in eight games since July 9 and his slashing .220/.319/.293 with three extra-base hits, four RBI, seven runs scored and a 6:10 BB:K over 15 games in July.