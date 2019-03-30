Astros' Myles Straw: Transitions to infield
Straw is listed as an infielder on Triple-A Round Rock's roster, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Given the glut of outfielders in the Astros' system, this transition should give Straw a better chance of getting playing time for the big club when rosters expand in September. He played one game at shortstop at Triple-A last year, and will presumably also get time at second base this year. Straw would need some injuries to strike the big-league roster for him to reach the majors before September, but his elite speed and solid plate skills would make him very interesting if he ever appeared poised for semi-regular at-bats with the Astros.
