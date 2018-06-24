Cesar went 1-for-4 for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to 40 games, the longest by any player in Texas League history.

On Thursday, Cesar broke a 49-year-old league record held by Bobby Trevino, who had a 37-game streak with El Paso in 1969, and continues to set a new high nightly. The 23-year-old, who's not on anyone's prospect radar, is slashing .354/.391/.537 in his first full season at the Double-A level.