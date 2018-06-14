Astros' Randy Cesar: Riding 35-game hitting streak
Cesar went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk Wednesday in Double-A Corpus Christi's 4-3 win over Midland, extending his hitting streak to 35 games.
Cesar's streak is the longest -- active or not -- in affiliated ball this season and puts him just two games shy of matching the Texas League record established in 1969. Though the 23-year-old Cesar is slugging a career-best .530 to go with a stellar .349 average, there's still some skepticism he'll be able to hit for enough power from a corner-infield spot to emerge as a big-league regular.
