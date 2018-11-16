Cesar inked a minor-league deal with the Twins on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Cesar spent the 2018 season at the Double-A level within the Astros' system, hitting .296/.348/.428 with 10 home runs and 62 RBI in 116 games. The 23-year-old wound up breaking a 49-year-old Texas League record with a 42-game hit streak, during which he went 66-for-169 (.391 average) and 30 RBI in almost two months of action. The third baseman will provide some extra infield depth within Minnesota's organization moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories