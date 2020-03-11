Astros' Riley Ferrell: Listed on pitching schedule
Ferrell (shoulder) is listed as an available option out of the bullpen for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Ferrell could make his spring debut after a right shoulder issue has kept him sidelined for most of camp. The time he's missed probably ends any shot Ferrell had at earning a spot in the Astros' Opening Day bullpen, but the right-hander was always considered likely to begin the season at Triple-A Round Rock or Double-A Corpus Christi anyway.
