Ferrell (biceps) reported to High-A Jupiter on Tuesday to resume a rehab assignment.

Ferrell had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday in Jupiter's matchup with Palm Beach, but he failed to enter the contest since the game was called after five innings due to rain. Sidelined since mid-April with biceps tendinitis, Ferrell will likely make multiple appearances in the lower and upper levels of the minors before returning from the 60-day injured list.

