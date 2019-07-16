Ferrell (biceps) allowed a walk and struck out two over a scoreless inning Saturday against Double-A Midland.

Ferrell had been on the 60-day injured list due to right biceps tendinitis, but he's returned to full strength and has been pitching in relief for Double-A Corpus Christi. He's surrendered one run and fanned five over his last three appearances (3.1 innings).

