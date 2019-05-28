Ferrell (biceps) was returned from his rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday due to lat soreness, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Ferrell has been on the shelf with biceps tendinitis since mid-April, and even though it appeared that he was making solid progress, he's been returned from his rehab stint after experiencing a setback. The team has yet to disclose what the right-hander's next step will be, but he'll need to spend at least 90 days on the active roster this season, otherwise, he'll be returned to the Astros as part of the Rule 5 Draft conditions.