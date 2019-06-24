Astros' Riley Ferrell: Sent back to Houston
Ferrell (biceps) was returned to the Astros organization Monday after clearing outright waivers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Marlins selected Ferrell in December in the Rule 5 draft, but the right-hander never had the chance to make his MLB debut after experiencing biceps tendinitis in spring training. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list in late April and was shut down for about two weeks a month later after suffering a setback, but the 25-year-old looks to be nearing a return to full health. He made three rehab appearances in the minors this month before the Marlins parted ways with him. Expect Ferrell to report to Double-A Corpus Christi as he returns to the organization that drafted him in the third round in 2015.
