Ferrell (biceps) was returned to the Astros organization Monday after clearing outright waivers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Marlins selected Ferrell in December in the Rule 5 draft, but the right-hander never had the chance to make his MLB debut after experiencing biceps tendinitis in spring training. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list in late April and was shut down for about two weeks a month later after suffering a setback, but the 25-year-old looks to be nearing a return to full health. He made three rehab appearances in the minors this month before the Marlins parted ways with him. Expect Ferrell to report to Double-A Corpus Christi as he returns to the organization that drafted him in the third round in 2015.