Osuna allowed one hit and a walk but nailed down his 11th save in a 3-1 victory against the Red Sox on Friday.

The go-ahead run came to the plate with two outs, but then Osuna retired the final batter to end the threat. Giving up two baserunners in an outing has been extremely rare for Osuna this season, as he owns a 0.47 ERA and 0.41 WHIP in 19.1 innings. He also possesses 18 strikeouts versus two walks and is 11-for-11 in save chances this year.