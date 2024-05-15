Astros general manager Dana Brown said Blanco won't appeal his 10-game suspension, which will go into effect beginning with Wednesday's contest versus the Athletics, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Blanco received the 10-game ban earlier Wednesday after he was ejected in the fourth inning of his start in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Oakland for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances. When he spoke to the media after the game, Blanco implied through an interpreter that he would appeal any suspension, but he's since accepted the banishment and won't be eligible to pitch again until May 26. The Astros won't be able to replace Blanco on the 26-man roster and will have to get by with a shorthanded pitching staff for the time being, though Jose Urquidy could soon return from the 15-day injured list to provide reinforcement for the rotation.