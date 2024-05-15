Blanco was ejected from Tuesday's game against the A's ahead of the fourth inning after umpires examined his glove for a foreign substance, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The umpires confiscated Blanco's glove for further examination from Major League Baseball, and the 30-year-old righty will be hit with an automatic 10-game suspension if it's determined he used an illegal substance while on the mound. Blanco has emerged as a crucial part of Houston's rotation this year, carrying a 2.23 ERA and 1.02 WHIP alongside a 41:20 K:BB across 44.1 innings through his first seven starts. He had fired three scoreless innings while striking out four batters and walking one before getting tossed from Tuesday's contest.