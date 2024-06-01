Blanco (5-1) took the loss Friday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.
Blanco faced 20 batters, marking a season low, not including his May 14 start against Oakland when he was ejected after three innings for a foreign substance. The Houston right-hander also yielded a season-high four runs, pushing his ERA up to 2.44 overall in 59 innings. Blanco is tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Cardinals at home next week.
More News
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Improves to 5-0•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Back from suspension, starting Sunday•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Returning from suspension Sunday•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Won't appeal 10-game suspension•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Gets 10-game ban, appeal expected•
-
Astros' Ronel Blanco: Ejected after substance check•