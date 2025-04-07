Blanco pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters in Sunday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Blanco was in trouble early Sunday, surrendering three hits and a walk in the first inning, which resulted in three runs for Minnesota. He then walked two batters and gave up two singles while recording just two outs in the second frame, resulting in the final tally on his line. Blanco has now combined to allow seven runs on eight hits and six walks while striking out nine batters over 6.2 innings in two starts this season. His next turn in the rotation is tentatively set to come Saturday at home against the Angels.