Blanco didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over four scoreless innings.

The Astros recalled Blanco from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Tuesday after the rosters expanded to 28 games, and he didn't disappoint even if he didn't have support from the offense. Blanco has issued at least three walks in four of his six outings in 2026, so the lack of command remains an issue, but at least he delivered a scoreless outing -- a massive improvement considering he had given up at least three earned runs in his previous five. Blanco lowered his ERA to 6.59 after this outing, and it remains to be seen whether he'll stay in the rotation for another turn.