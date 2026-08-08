Astros' Ronel Blanco: Can't complete five innings

Blanco allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings Friday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Blanco was handed a 3-0 lead by the third inning but couldn't make it through five frames. The right-hander allowed two runs, including an RBI triple to Jackson Merrill, in the fourth before Fernando Tatis Jr. took him deep in the fifth. Blanco was pulled after issuing a two-out walk later in the frame, leaving him one out shy of qualifying for the win. He's now failed to complete five innings in three of his four starts this season, and his ERA sits at an ugly 6.98 while posting a 17:11 K:BB. Blanco is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Giants.