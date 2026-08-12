Astros' Ronel Blanco: Available in relief Wednesday

Astros manager Joe Espada said that Blanco will be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco has struggled to the tune of a 6.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB over 19.1 innings while starting in his first four appearances since coming off the 60-day injured list July 20. The Astros will have reliever Bryan King open Wednesday's game and presumably cover an inning or two, but it's unclear if Espada intends to use Blanco or Tatsuya Imai in bulk relief, or if both pitchers will be called upon to eat innings. If Blanco ends up going unused Wednesday, he could step back into the rotation at some point during this weekend's series versus the Mariners.