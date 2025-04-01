Blanco (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Giants, pitching five innings while allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out six.

Blanco was not sharp during the Grapefruit League, pitching to an 8.44 ERA and 2.25 WHIP across 10.2 innings, and carried that malaise into this performance. The Houston right-hander labored across his five frames, requiring 92 pitches, only 43.5 percent of which found the strike zone, to complete the task. Blanco will look to bounce back in his next start this weekend, currently scheduled to be at Minnesota.