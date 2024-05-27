Blanco (5-0) allowed a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Athletics.

Blanco fired five scoreless frames before coughing up a solo shot to Max Schuemann in the sixth inning. It was Blanco's first start since May 14 after serving a suspension for using a foreign substance. He forced 17 swinging strikes, including seven with his slider. It was the third time in nine starts that he's reached that number. Blanco lowered his ERA to a stellar 1.99 with a 51:22 K:BB through 54.1 frames. His next start is projected to be at home against the Twins.