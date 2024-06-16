Blanco (7-2) got the win Sunday vs the Tigers. He did not allow a run or a hit in seven innings, while walking three and striking out eight.

Blanco flirted with his second no-hitter of the season but his elevated pitch count forced him out of the game after seven frames, and the bullpen would give up a hit the next inning. The 30-year-old righty mowed through the Tigers lineup registering eight strikeouts in another impressive showing. Blanco lowered his ERA to 2.43 as he became the eighth pitcher since 1900 to have multiple games of seven innings and zero hits allowed in single season.