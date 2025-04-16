Blanco (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out one.

Blanco got off to a nice start, allowing just one hit through his first four scoreless innings. However, the Cardinals led off the fifth with back-to-back singles before Lars Nootbaar launched a three-run homer. It's been a shaky start to the year for Blanco -- his ERA now sits at 6.48 with a 1.68 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB through his first four starts (16.2 innings). Blanco's currently scheduled for a home matchup with the Blue Jays in his next outing.