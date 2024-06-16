Blanco will start Sunday's game against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Heading into the weekend, Blanco wasn't expected to make a start against the Tigers, but he ended up getting pushed up in the pitching schedule after Justin Verlander had his turn in the rotation skipped due to a neck injury. As a result of the change in the pitching schedule, Blanco no longer lines up for two starts during the upcoming week. After Sunday's outing, the right-hander is on track to make his next start next weekend versus the Orioles in Houston.