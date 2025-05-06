Blanco (2-3) took the loss against Milwaukee on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Blanco pitched well enough to notch a quality start, but the Astros managed just one run against Brewers starter Tobias Myers and four relievers. Blanco impressed with 14 whiffs and threw 19 of 26 first pitches for strikes but was done in by a rough third inning during which he gave up all three of his runs, two of which came on a Christian Yelich homer. The right-hander has completed at least five innings and yielded three or fewer runs in each of his past five starts, and he's projected to face Cincinnati the next time he takes the mound.