Blanco (suspension) was reinstated to the Astros' 26-man active roster Sunday and will start Houston's series finale versus the Athletics in Oakland.

As had been reported days earlier, Blanco will immediately slot back into the Houston rotation now that he's completed his 10-game ban after he was deemed to have used a foreign substance during his most recent start May 14, also versus Oakland. Assuming Blanco was able to stay fully ramped up while he was serving his suspension, he shouldn't face many restrictions when he takes the hill Sunday. Blanco has been a revelation for the Astros this season, compiling a 4-0 record, 2.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 45:21 K:BB in 47.1 innings across eight starts.