Blanco (6-2) got the win over the Giants on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings.

Blanco matched his season-high with eight strikeouts. His lone blemish on the night was allowing a solo home run to Brett Wisely in the third inning. It was an encouraging bounce back effort from the 30-year-old after allowing eight runs and combining to strike out eight over his prior two starts coming into Tuesday's game. Blanco now owns a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 67:28 K:BB in 70.2 innings and lines up for an enticing matchup against the White Sox early next week.