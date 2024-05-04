Blanco allowed three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out six during the win over Seattle.

All the damage against Blanco came via the long ball, with Jorge Polanco going deep in the third inning followed by Dylan Moore in the fifth. Entering Friday's start, Blanco had given up just two homers through 32.2 frames. It was the first time this season he's allowed more than two runs in an outing but he did produce his fifth quality start. Blanco owns a terrific 2.09 ERA with a 36:16 K:BB. His next start is lined up to be on the road against the Yankees.