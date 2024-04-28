Blanco (3-0) earned the win Saturday in Colorado after he gave up two runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Ryan McMahon in the opening frame but otherwise had no issues pitching at altitude. Blanco came up an out short of extending his streak of quality starts to five, but it was yet another strong performance. The 30-year-old has been a bright spot amid a horrible start to the season for Houston with a 1.65 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 32.2 innings.