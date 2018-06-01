Federowicz went 1-for-3 with a ground-rule double and a run scored in Thursday's 4-2 win over Boston.

Federowicz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday when the Astros placed Brian McCann (knee) on the 10-day disabled list, but had not played until Thursday. While McCann is out, Max Stassi will be the primary starter and is expected to catch the next three games, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

