Caratini went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 10-9 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Caratini pinch-hit for Jake Meyers in the 10th frame and delivered the game-winning home run. The long ball was his second of the campaign and marked his third straight game scoring a run. While Caratini is slashing .314/.368/.571 with eight runs scored and eight RBI in 38 at-bats, he's been overshadowed by starting catcher Yainer Diaz, who has also been excellent at the plate.