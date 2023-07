Caratini is making his first start of the season at first base, batting fifth Friday against Atlanta.

Caratini will draw the start at first base with the Brewers thin at the position while Rowdy Tellez (forearm) and Brian Anderson (back) are unavailable. The 29-year-old has produced a .200 average with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored over 20 at-bats in seven games this month.