Caratini went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Monday's 13-6 victory over the Red Sox.

Caratini's lone hit was a loud one, as he crushed a Garrett Crochet cutter into the second deck for a three-run homer to extend the Twins' lead to double digits in the second inning. The veteran switch hitter has seen ample playing time between catcher and first base to open the 2026 campaign, appearing in 14 games while hitting .271/.373/.354 with a homer, a double, five runs and eight RBI.