Caratini went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

Caratini drew his 51st start behind the dish for the Brewers and made the most of it. His seventh homer of the year came in the sixth inning and chased Miles Mikolas from the game. Caratini has provided solid production as William Contreras' backup in Milwaukee with a .253/.327/.382 slash line over 57 games.