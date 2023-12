Caratini signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Astros on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Caratini spent two seasons as Milwaukee's backup catcher, and he seems primed to take on the same role behind Yainer Diaz in Houston. The switch-hitting Caratini slashed .259/.327/.383 with seven homers and 25 RBI across 226 plate appearances last season, and his reputation as an excellent framer may help him earn a handful of starts behind the dish.