Caratini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Reds.
Carantini's homer off Ben Lively was his third of the season, his first since May 9. His two-hit performance was also his first multi-hit effort since May 4. Carantini is now just 3-for-26 (.148) in his last seven games. For the season, he's slashing .216/.301/.338 with 10 RBI through 83 plate appearances while backing up William Contreras in Milwaukee.
