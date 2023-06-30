Caratini went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 3-2 win against the Mets.

Caratini was the only Brewer with multiple hits in the contest, and his two-run shot off Max Scherzer in the sixth inning provided the bulk of Milwaukee's output in the narrow victory. With William Contreras entrenched as the team's primary backstop, Caratini has been on the bench more often than not of late -- his start Thursday was his first over Milwaukee's past four games. Caratini has made the most of his limited opportunities in June, slashing .344/.389/.531 with two homers, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base over 10 contests.