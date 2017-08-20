Play

Harris (shoulder) reported no problems Saturday, a day after throwing a simulated inning, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The next step for Harris will be a rehabilitation assignment, which is expected to begin this week, likely Tuesday at Double-A Corpus Christi. It's unclear if Harris will require multiple outings while out on rehab, but it sounds like the 32-year-old right-hander could be back in the fold by the end of the week.

