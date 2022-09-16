Harris (pectoral) suffered another setback and will get an MRI to determine the next steps, Andrew Golden of the Washington Post reports.
He has been dealing with lingering effects of thoracic outlet syndrome surgery from May of 2021, and at this point, it seems unlikely that Harris will get into game action at all this year. Harris has one year left on his three-year, $24 million contract from January of 2020.
