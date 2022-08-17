Harris (pectoral) resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Rochester, striking out one and working around a hit in a scoreless inning.

Harris has been on the shelf all season after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome last summer and a follow-up procedure in the spring, but it's been a groin issue that has most recently sidelined him during his rehab assignment, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com. The right-hander previously started his rehab assignment July 23 and made four appearances before the groin injury kept him out of action for two weeks. Fortunately, Harris looks to have overcome the brief setback, but he'll still likely need to make another appearance or two in the minors before coming off the 60-day injured list.