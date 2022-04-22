Harris (pectoral) is expected to resume throwing around May 1, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Harris underwent right pectoral surgery March 31 and began the season on the 60-day injured list. While he won't be eligible to return to game action, he'll resume throwing after being shut down for a month. Since the right-hander was also limited during spring training, he'll likely require time to ramp up before he's able to begin a rehab assignment.
