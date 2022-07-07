Harris (pectoral) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
According to Zuckerman, Harris has now thrown off a mound about four or five times since he was first cleared to resume a throwing program in late April. Harris should continue to ramp up the intensity of his side sessions heading into the All-Star break, and he said he feels like he's nearly ready to face hitters. Since signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Nationals in January 2020, Harris has been limited to 28 appearances, including only eight since the start of the 2021 campaign following thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last summer and pectoral surgery March 31.
