Harris (pectoral) allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while failing to strike out a batter in one-third of an inning during a rehab appearance at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Harris made a rehab appearance at Single-A Fredericksburg over the weekend and tossed a scoreless innings, but he was unable to replicate his results Wednesday. In spite of his struggles to limit run production Wednesday, the right-hander seems to be closing in on his return to the major-league club.