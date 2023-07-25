Wagner (wrist) began a rehab assignment Friday with the Astros' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has gone 2-for-6 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base through two games.

Wagner remains on Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list after undergoing surgery June 2 to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his right wrist. He'll likely need a few more games in the lower rungs of the minors to regain his timing at the plate before he settles back into an everyday role at Corpus Christi.