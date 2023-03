Wagner was reassigned to minor league camp Saturday by the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Wagner went 4-for-10 in his time with the Astros while picking up three RBI, and is considered one of the better prospects in the Houston system. The son of former Houston stopper Billy Wagner, Will is likely to open the season at the higher levels, and has an outside chance of making his debut with the Astros in 2023.