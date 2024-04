Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Sunday against the Rockies.

The Astros scored 20 runs combined across their two-game series against Colorado, and Diaz drove in three of those runs. His damage Sunday came late in the contest, as he drove in a pair of runners with a double in the eighth inning. Diaz now has at least one hit in five of his last seven games, and he's collected four extra-base hits (no home runs) in that span.