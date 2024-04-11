Diaz went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 13-3 loss to the Royals.

Diaz provided one of the few bright spots in Houston's lopsided defeat, blasting a 432-foot homer off Brady Singer to get the Astros on the board in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old Diaz has gotten off to a scorching start at the plate, going 17-for-51 (.333) with a .931 OPS, three homers and seven RBI through his first 13 games. Diaz looks to be building on his impressive rookie campaign, where he slashed .282/.308/.538 with 23 home runs and 60 RBI across 355 at-bats.