Brooks did not factor into the decision in the Athletics' win over the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He also hit a batter and struck out three.

The three runs off the journeyman right-hander came from home runs, as Ryan McMahon tagged him for a two-run shot in the first before Ezequiel Tovar slugged one of his two round-trippers on the night in the fifth. Otherwise, Brooks turned in a smooth, efficient outing, one that saw him get through his six frames on just 85 pitches. The 34-year-old has been a pleasant surprise with consecutive quality starts since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 15, and with Paul Blackburn (foot), Alex Wood (shoulder) and Joe Boyle (back) all on the injured list, Brooks lines up for another turn Sunday at home against the Astros, a team he held to three runs over seven frames in his season debut last Wednesday.