Brooks (0-1) took the loss against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.

Brooks struggled out of the gate, allowing back-to-back hits to open the contest, which would lead to two runs coming across for Houston in the first inning. However, the 34-year-old right-hander recovered nicely after the rough start, surrendering only one more run over the next six frames, which came on a sacrifice fly from Jeremy Pena. Brooks threw 21 of 28 first pitches for strikes and produced nine whiffs on the night but was unfortunately tagged with the loss due to Oakland's offense being stifled by Framber Valdez.